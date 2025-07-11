Here's how to find a RNLI lifeguarded beach on the Yorkshire coast

The RNLI is advising beachgoers to visit a lifeguarded beach - Image: RNLI

With temperatures set to rise again in the next few days, many people are likely to head to the coast to enjoy the warm weather. The RNLI is urging people to stay safe and to head to a lifeguarded beach.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RNLI are reminding those considering visiting the coast to choose a lifeguarded beach and if venturing into the water, to swim between the red and yellow flags.

Nick Ayers, RNLI Regional Water Safety Lead, said: “We are reminding anyone visiting the coast to make sure they keep themselves and their families safe by following safety advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For those who are venturing into the water, the risk of cold-water shock is still a danger as water can still be cold this time of year. Cold water shock can occur in anything under 16 degrees. Never enter the water after someone. Always call 999, coastguard encourage them to float and if you can, throw a life ring or throwline to their aid.”

Mr Ayers continued: “For those enjoying other coastal activities our advice is to check the weather and tides, have a means of calling for help and in an emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

“If you do find yourself in the water unexpectedly, Float To Live: Tilt your head back with ears submerged, relax and try to control your breathing, move your hands to help you stay afloat and once you are over the initial shock, call for help or swim to safety.

“Every year the RNLI deal with incidents involving capsized kayakers, stand-up paddleboarders, and swimmers getting caught in rip currents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For activities like paddleboarding or kayaking we recommend you wear a wetsuit, buoyancy aid or lifejacket and carry a means of calling for help in a waterproof pouch and keep it on you and always avoid offshore winds. Tell someone what you are doing, where you are going and when you expect to return.”

Scarborough has three RNLI Lifeguarded beaches at North Bay, South Bay and Cayton Bay, while Bridlington also has three at North Beach, South Beach and Belvedere.

Filey Beach also has a Lifeguarded section as does Whitby and Sandsend.

For more information on Lifeguarded beaches and the hours of operation, visit https://rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeguarded-beaches