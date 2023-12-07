Here's what is happening at Scarborough Library this December

As the final month of the year is underway, Scarborough Library have released their list of activities for December.

On various days throughout the month until Saturday, December 23, the popular immersive installation, Grue by Wintercroft, will be taking over the top floor of the library with it’s cardboard wonders.

With tickets at £4 or alternatively Pay What You Decide, this is an affordable and magical wintry treat for all the family.

You can read more about Grue here.

Every Saturday, between 11am and 2pm, your little ones can create free Christmas Crafts in the junior library with all the supplies they’ll need on hand.

On Thursday, December 14, there will be Music and Mince Pies for visitors between 2pm and 4pm, and a live choir from 2pm until 2.30pm.

On Friday, December 15, from 4pm until 5pm, join Jason Buck as he brings his Fantastical Fairy Tales to the library.

On Monday, December 18, between 10am and 12pm, there will be a PCSO drop in.

The usual weekly activities will still be taking place throughout the month, including storyime for under-fives on a Monday between 11am and 11.30am.

Rhymetime for under-fives takes place every Wednesday between 11am and 11.30am.

Knit, Natter and More takes place on a Wednesday between 2pm and 4pm, and Stitch Club follows between 4pm and 6pm.

The Breastfeeding Group takes place every Friday morning, between 9.30am and 10.45am and is followed by Stay and Play, for under-fives, between 11am and 12noon.

The Saturday Social will take place on Saturday, December 16 between 10am and 12noon.