News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Here's what's happening at 161st Danby Show near Whitby

One of the highlights of the Whitby area’s summer events calendar is back once again.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 1st Aug 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 10:54 BST

The 161st Danby Show takes place on Wednesday August 16 on the showfield near the vicarage and promises the usual range of attractions.

The event – which attracts thousands – will feature ferrets, horses, horticulture and handicrafts, livestock, pigeons, rabbits, cavies, the dog show, sheepdog trials, a gun dog scurry and vintage machinery and motorcycles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be plenty of friendly competition in the children’s section.

Alphie Beesley and Sarah Fraser enjoy the flowers at Danby Show in 2022. picture: Richard PonterAlphie Beesley and Sarah Fraser enjoy the flowers at Danby Show in 2022. picture: Richard Ponter
Alphie Beesley and Sarah Fraser enjoy the flowers at Danby Show in 2022. picture: Richard Ponter
Most Popular

A food and beer tent will keep show-goers refreshed while The Eskuleles will keep people entertained musically.

Dogs must be kept on a short lead at all times except when competing.

Admission for adults £6, children five to 16 £3 and children under five free.

The showground is open to exhibitors from 8am.

Visit the Danby Show website for the full schedule.

Here are pictures from last year’s Danby Show.

Related topics:Dogs