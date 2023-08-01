The 161st Danby Show takes place on Wednesday August 16 on the showfield near the vicarage and promises the usual range of attractions.

The event – which attracts thousands – will feature ferrets, horses, horticulture and handicrafts, livestock, pigeons, rabbits, cavies, the dog show, sheepdog trials, a gun dog scurry and vintage machinery and motorcycles.

There will also be plenty of friendly competition in the children’s section.

Alphie Beesley and Sarah Fraser enjoy the flowers at Danby Show in 2022. picture: Richard Ponter

A food and beer tent will keep show-goers refreshed while The Eskuleles will keep people entertained musically.

Dogs must be kept on a short lead at all times except when competing.

Admission for adults £6, children five to 16 £3 and children under five free.

The showground is open to exhibitors from 8am.