HERITAGE: Look back at the 'jubilant' reopening of Staithes Lifeboat Station in 1928

The reopening ceremony of the RNLI lifeboat station at Staithes in 1928. Image: A.E. Graham, Redcar (from the RNLI Heritage Collection)

The people of Staithes were said to be jubilant in January 1928 when they were told their lifeboat station was to be reopened.

Following improvements to the situation in Staithes, including the construction of breakwaters giving their village more protection, and the introduction of the motor coble, there were signs of a fishing revival.

William James, in the Yorkshire Evening Post of January 25 1928 said there would be ‘a feeling of security in the village on stormy days’.

The old crew were said to be ready for service again and the election of coxswains and bowman were to take place.

Clergymen and officials from Staithes RNLI lifeboat station and the RNLI taking part in the dedication ceremony for the John Anthony - Image: A.E. Graham, Redcar (from the RNLI Heritage Collection)

Staithes residents were hoping to welcome the lifeboat to the village in March of that year, with a lifeboat in the process of being overhauled to be sent to the station.

Thomas Harrison (44) was elected Coxswain, Second Coxswain was Thomas Cole Theaker (39) and Bowman was William Verrill (26), and on 9 April 1928, Easter Monday, the station was formally reopened with reports at the time stating over 4,000 people attended.

Every vantage point was occupied, and Staithes was ‘more animated than it has been for many years’ according to the Yorkshire Post’s reporter in the April 10 1928 edition.

The crew of the Staithes lifeboat wearing their red caps, navy jerseys and lifejackets added a touch of colour to the event.

An invite to the 1928 reopening of Staithes RNLI lifeboat station. - Image: RNLI

Prior to a service of dedication, the crew paraded through the streets of Staithes accompanied by a band.

A procession then formed, lead by the Marquess of Normanby, Reverend Boland and Reverend Read the vicar of Hinderwell and Rector of Easington respectively.

Despite being in his 83rd year the Marquess boarded the lifeboat with agility and the service was conducted from the boat.

The former Cambois (Blyth No. 2) lifeboat the John Anthony was officially handed over by Captain Carver the Divisional Inspector of the RNLI.

Another view of the reopening ceremony with the John Anthony on the slipway. - Image: A.E. Graham, Redcar (from the RNLI Heritage Collection)

Captain Carver remarked at the most unusual nature of the ceremony, in that they were not opening a station but restoring one that had been closed.

Captain Carver said he had confidence in the crew to uphold the ‘glorious tradition’ of the institution.

The Rector of Easington remarked how Eastertide was an ideal occasion for the ceremony, ‘Easter Monday being a festival commemorating the triumph of life over death.’

The lifeboat was launched with words from Constantine Charles Henry Phipps, 3rd Marquess of Normanby and along with the Runswick lifeboat crew both boats engaged in exercise in the harbour.

The John Anthony, a 34ft. x 8ft. Rubie Class self-righter, had its first service launch at Staithes on November 8 1928 at 10am.

The Yorkshire Evening Post of the same day reporting that the lifeboat ‘behaved splendidly’ during the service, assisting eight local cobles returning to the village, a call out which lasted over two hours.

A similar launch came on January 19 1929.

On February 24 1929 steamer Emilie Dunford was in distress on the North Yorkshire coastline.

Whitby, Runswick and Staithes lifeboats all launched to search for the vessel.

Owing to thick fog all three lifeboats failed to find the steamer and both Runswick and Staithes had great difficulty in launch and recovery.

Staithes lifeboat searched for three hours.

The Yorkshire Evening Post reports that it was the first time the lifeboat ‘has been out to the assistance of an outside boat since the Staithes lifeboat station was reopened’.

The Emilie Dunford was later found, however much closer to the River Tees and towed by the tug Kings Cross to Middlesbrough.

In the closing weeks of May 1929, a Greek flagged steamer Michalin Prois ran aground near to the village.

The ship’s Captain refused to leave but crew were taken off by local fishing boats, and the captain was later said in local newspapers to have been taken off by Staithes lifeboat, though no mention of this service exists in RNLI records.

November 30 1929 saw the trawler Freddy of Ostend aground at the foot of Huntcliff, Saltburn.

The John Anthony launched but no service to the stricken vessel was given on the call out, which lasted over four hours, as the Belgian trawler refloated on the next tide and was pulled to open water by a tug boat from the Tees – then continued voyage to its home port.

In April 1930 the John Anthony launched in dense fog and heavy swell to three Staithes cobles, the boats escorted safely to the harbour.

Another rescue on June 19 1930 was to the passenger steamer Aberdonian which had come aground on Cowbar Nab in dense fog.

58 passengers, who were mainly Londoners returning from holidays in Aberdeen were disembarked from the steamer by the lifeboat, although this is not recorded within RNLI records, and their luggage was taken by local boats back to shore to be claimed.

The vessel was to be refloated and taken by tug to Middlesbrough.

Buses were arranged from Loftus and passengers taken to Darlington completed their journey to London by train.

July 1932 saw two cobles Silverline and Star of Hope facing difficulty returning to the village, the lifeboat launched at 8.55am and stood by until both boats had safely returned to harbour.

In subsequent launches in March 1934 and May 1936 the cobles Mizpah and Silverline, and Flora and Star of Hope respectively were assisted safely back to Staithes.

In April 1937 locals offered the opinion that the village’s rowing lifeboat was out of date and that they would like a motor lifeboat in its place.

The Yorkshire Evening Post notes the RNLI was to give this consideration and whatever the outcome it was noted Staithes had a fine record of service.

Remembering the 1888 Staithes lifeboat disaster the author Reverend Toyn noted that four of those on the lifeboat 49 years previously were still alive in the village.

The last service for the lifeboat would be on June 31937, when the lifeboat stood by five fishing cobles as they returned to the village in inclement weather.

However, with many of the crew taking employment in local industry, problems raising a crew for the lifeboat at Staithes were experienced as early as 1935.

A meeting of the Institution in May 1938 ratified the decision to close the station ‘forthwith’, however the following day Runswick lifeboat had to launch to safeguard the Staithes fishing fleet.

The Coxswain, Second Coxswain and Bowman served for the full 10 years until the station’s closure.

The John Anthony was sold from service to the Chelsea Yacht and Boat Company.