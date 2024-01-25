HEY! Brid: New volunteering opportunity for Bridlington residents to 'make new friends and improve employability'

There are loads of benefits to volunteering and being part of HEY! Brid.

HEY! Volunteering was set up to support Hull’s year as UK City of Culture in 2017 and since then has continued to support arts, culture and heritage across the region.

The incredibly successful legacy programme is now launching a new cohort in Bridlington called ‘HEY! Brid’ and are looking for residents to sign up in the first wave of recruitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first event planned in Bridlington will take place on Saturday, February 17, when the group will be hosting a Random Acts of Kindness day at various locations. Volunteers will be handing out surprises to the people of Bridlington to brighten their day.

HEY! is a big, friendly, enthusiastic family of around 2,500 volunteers, supporting arts, culture and heritage across the region.

Volunteers would support events, venues and organisations in Bridlington that have an arts, culture or heritage focus, for example:

Bridlington Spa, Freedom Festival, Bridlington Heritage Open Days, Bridlington Kite Festival, Bridlington Pride, Bridlington Old Town events, and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A HEY! Volunteering spokesperson said: “There are loads of benefits to volunteering and being part of HEY! Brid, from confidence building and meeting new friends to boosting skills and improving employability.

"Volunteering with HEY! Brid is open to everyone aged 16+. We are entirely inclusive, entirely flexible and there's no minimum commitment required.

"Volunteers decide what shifts they sign up to according to interests and availability – whether that's once a week, once a month or a couple of times a year.

"They also get access to a free masterclass programme where they can try their hand at a diverse range of creative or skills building activities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The iconic blue-coated volunteer programme began back in 2016 to support Hull’s incredible year as UK City of Culture. Now called HEY! Volunteering, the group’s story continues as we strive to improve lives and experiences through volunteering in Hull and East Yorkshire.