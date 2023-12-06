Hide the mince pies!: Here's how to keep your pet safe this winter according to Bridlington's Aldgate Vets

After the cold snap and snow last week, Aldgate Vets in Bridlington have issued advice on how to keep pets warm this winter.

Aldgate Vets are the only remaining independent, non-corporate practice in Driffield and Bridlington.

Temperatures sunk below freezing over the weekend, with snow and ice blanketing the coast.

While the cold weather set to continue during the run up to Christmas and beyond, Bridlington’s Aldgate Vets, are reaching out to the community to ensure residents' pets are safe this winter.

Aldgate Vets have issued the following advice:

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldgate Vets offer an out of hours service to ensure that residents in Bridlington can receive care for their pets whenever it is needed.

Be seen in the dark

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ensure the safety of both you and your pet during strolls during the long winter nights by investing in reflective collars, leashes, and even jackets to make your pet visible to drivers and pedestrians.

Stick to well-lit paths and areas that are safe, avoiding busy roads whenever possible.

Winter diet

As with many of us, your pet may gain some winter weight as they could get less exercise, so it’s important to keep an eye on their weight and size. Adjusting their diet accordingly can prevent them from piling on the pounds.

At our weight clinics, you can have your pet weighed by a registered veterinary nurse who will guide you in maintaining your pet’s fitness and overall health.

Pet-proofing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make sure to keep those tasty holiday treats out of reach, especially those containing chocolate or xylitol, which can be toxic to pets. Raisins are also really toxic for dogs, so please keep treats like mince pies and fruit cakes well away from them.

Ensure your pet has access to fresh, unfrozen water at all times. Dehydration can occur in winter just as easily as in summer.

Icy roads and paw care

Antifreeze can be extremely dangerous to both dogs and cats; it smells and tastes sweet, so it may be irresistible but sadly it can damage their kidneys and even cause death.

The rock salt on icy roads and pavements can make your dog’s paws and nose sting when walking and snuffling along the ground. We always advise rinsing your dog’s paws with warm water after winter walks, dry them well then soothe any cracks with a pet-friendly paw balm. Trimming the hair around your dog’s paw will also prevent ice balls from forming in snowy weather.

Vaccinations and general well-being

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winter can be harsh on your pet’s immune system, making it essential to keep their vaccinations up to date. Regular check-ups are key to catching and addressing health issues early.

A spokesperson for Aldgate Vets said: “We understand that emergencies can happen at any hour. That’s why we offer an out-of-hours service on-site at our Bridlington small animal hospital, so you can see us 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“No matter when or where an issue arises, our dedicated team is ready to provide the care your pet needs.

“By following these handy tips and knowing that emergency care is just a call away, you can make this winter a safe and enjoyable season for both you and your furry friends.”