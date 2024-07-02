Holmfirth Charity Tractor run due to arrive at Whitby Lifeboat Station today
The tractors left The Red Lion, Jackson Bridge, Holmfirth at 9am on June 30 heading for Whitby via the Humber Bridge.
They will spend the week at Beacon Farm Campsite in Sneaton and visit local attractions.
The tractors are due to arrive at Whitby Lifeboat Station at 1pm today (Tuesday, July 2) when they will park the tractors on the West Pier, just after the bandstand.
A spokesperson for Whitby RNLI said: “We’d love it if some of you could join us to greet them as they arrive tomorrow afternoon at the bandstand at 1pm.”
Tomorrow (Wednesday, July 3), they will visit Thornton-le-Dale and Flower of May Vintage Fairground Museum.
On Thursday (July 4) they will take part in a tractor run organised by Beacon Farm and local tractor drivers to Goathland and Ryedale Museum
While on Friday (July 5) they will enjoy a tractor run to Filey Cobbles and Scarborough
Organisers said on their Just Giving page: “Too many people are still drowning.
“More than ever we need the RNLI’s help.
“As a charity, the RNLI depends on our donations so it can go on saving lives and keeping us and our loved ones safe.
“RNLI lifesavers are our lifeline.
“They’re the lifeboat crews who provide 24-hour search and rescue right around the UK and Ireland.
“The lifeguards keeping watch on 240 of the busiest beaches in the UK and Channel Islands and the RNLI safety teams and educators working tirelessly to stop people getting into trouble in the first place.”
This year the tractor run hopes to raise £2,000 – to donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/holmfirth-charity-tractor-run-1715674052298.
