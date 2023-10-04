Hull and East Yorkshire Mind’s Community Hub in Bridlington has changed their opening times.

The venue, which officially opened in April this year, helps support individuals who find themselves homeless or at risk of rough sleeping.

The new hours are:

•Monday, Tuesday and Friday – 8:30am to 12:30pm (drop in)

•Wednesday and Thursday – 8:30am to 12:30pm (drop in) and 4pm to 6pm (evening meal)

•Saturday – 9am to 5pm (drop in)

•Sunday – 12:30pm to 5pm (drop in)

The hub is funded by the Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board and East Riding Health and Care Partnership.

Hull and East Yorkshire Mind representatives will be on hand to support individuals to become more independent, while offering support to find accommodation, reduce drug and alcohol misuse where present and provide individuals with support to access to other health care services such as GPs, dentists and opticians.

A spokesman at East Riding Health and Care Partnership said at the time of the opening: “We recognise that mental health is only one factor in someone’s current experience and our aim with the hub is to support people who are rough sleeping or at risk of rough sleeping to meet their basic needs.