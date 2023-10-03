Council organises their own 'Autumnwatch' near Bridlington to showcase migratory birds found on Yorkshire coast
East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s countryside access team has arranged an Autumn Migration Birdwatch at the stunning location of Flamborough Headland Nature Reserve.
On Friday, October 13, from 10am to 12.30pm, people could see many birds from Scandinavia come across the North Sea to benefit from a milder winter.
Participants may be lucky enough to see redwings, fieldfares, blackbirds, song thrushes and perhaps rarer winter visitors.
A spokesman for the event said: “A telescope will be provided, but those taking part are encouraged to bring binoculars if possible, although a few pairs will be available on loan. The walk will be led by a local birdwatching guide, and will be run with Yorkshire Coast Nature and the countryside access team.”
Tickets must be purchased in advance online at https://www.eastridingcoastandcountryside.co.uk/whats-on/events/?entry=autumn_birdwatch.