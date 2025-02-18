Hotspot policing hits Filey and Eastfield

Hotspot policing aims to target areas at specific times

Hotspot policing, a dedicated operation to put police officers on the streets in the right place at the right time, has been introduced in Filey and Eastfield.

Project Hotspot, which is funded by the Home Office, aims to increase trust and confidence in policing and make people feel safer in the communities they live in.

Neighbourhood officers on the coast have implemented proactive patrol plans, to maximise coverage of the area and to ensure hotspots are constantly targeted.

It’s just one of a number of tactics being implemented to cut down on anti social behaviour and serious violence.

Officers will be out and about on foot and in vehicles at key times.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “You can of course expect to see us in Scarborough Town but now more specifically in Eastfield, Filey and the villages that surround these towns.

“The team will also be working hard to sign people up for North Yorkshire Community Messaging.

“This is a free service where the public can receive direct alerts from our officers and reply to us.

“Just search “North Yorkshire Community Messaging” to find out more.”

Local Neighbourhood Beat Sergeant, Lewis Grange said: “Anti-social behaviour has a significant detrimental effect on our communities and quite simply it will not be tolerated.

“These dedicated hotspot patrols will see us work effectively and efficiently to ensure that Filey and Eastfield remain a safe place for people to live, work and visit.

“Incidents of anti-social behaviour should always be reported, either by the North Yorkshire Police website, calling 101 or speaking to an officer”.