House builder Crest Nicholson to build 56 new homes in East Ayton, Scarborough

The new developments will deliver over 250 much needed new homes, a mix of private and affordable housing.

The East Ayton site is just under five acres in size and located in the popular historical village, on Racecourse Road, five miles south west of Scarborough. A development of 56 new homes, and 30% will be affordable housing.

The Swanland site is just over 20 acres and located in a prime position on the southern edge of the Yorkshire Wolds. It will comprise 150 two to five bedroom homes and bungalows, including 25% affordable housing.

Located in the picturesque East Riding village of Wilberfoss, on the outskirts of York, the six acre site will comprise approximately 60 two to five bedroom homes, including 25% affordable housing. Located on Mill Lane, the development will provide an ideal location for those commuting into the city centre.

Works are expected to start at Swanland in the coming months, and East Ayton and Wilberfoss in early 2024, with sales starting for all three developments from early next year.

Guy Evans, Managing Director at Crest Nicholson Yorkshire said: “The sites in Swanland, Wilberfoss and East Ayton are sought after destinations for homebuyers in the region, with strong commuting links and will allow us to provide increased choice of high quality, more energy efficient, new build homes with plenty of amenities nearby.