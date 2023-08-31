The clean up team for Leeds Festival 2023 are helping a number of charities by repurposing tents and sleeping bags left at the venue.

Showcasing community support, Cath Edwards, a long-serving Maths tutor at Hull College, has once again lent her time and efforts to assist in clearing the Branham Park site. The festival attracts more than 100,000 visitors every year, which results in thousands of tents left behind at the campsite.

Ms Edwards' involvement in the clean-up comes through local Hull charity, Hull Help for Refugees, a remarkable organisation dedicated to supporting individuals fleeing conflict and adversity.

For the past three years, Hull College has been a steadfast partner in Hull Help for Refugees' annual expedition to Leeds Festival to collect, salvage, and clean tents and sleeping bags discarded at the hugely popular music festival.

By generously opening its doors and lending the use of its washing machines, the college has played a pivotal role in the cleaning and restoration of salvaged tents and sleeping bags.

This year, the initiative takes on a profound significance as the freshly reconditioned sleeping bags find new homes among several deserving causes. The reconditioned sleeping

bags will be distributed to aid the homeless population in Hull through Jubilee Central, extending a warm and helping hand to those in need in the local area.

Additionally, the outreach will stretch beyond national borders, offering support to those sleeping outdoors through the bitter winter in Calais, France, and reaching as far as the

people of Ukraine through partnerships with Care4Calais and Hull4Ukraine respectively.

Cath Edwards said: “We took a team of 30 asylum seekers and volunteers to salvage this year to help with the clean-up operation at Leeds Festival. Everyone who made the trip went there with a firm belief on the importance of giving back to society and community, along with helping and advocating for those without a voice.

“The team came back with hundreds of sleeping bags and many pop-up tents, which was a fantastic amount and will all be donated to such worthwhile charities.

“We’re onto the next stage of the process now, making sure all of the items gathered are properly cleaned, and we are very grateful for the support provided by Hull College in helping us getting started with this.

“Anyone wishing to help with the ‘big wash’ can do so by collecting sleeping bags from the Unison building on Alfred Gelder Street on Friday September 1 (2pm-5pm) or Sunday September 3 (11am-1pm).