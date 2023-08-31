On September 9 and 10, the renowned Land Sand Stone Art Festival will be coming to Bridlington, showcasing art inspired by the fantastic coastline.

Artists from all over the UK and beyond will gather together to celebrate the inspiring beauty of the East Yorkshire coastline.

The festival will run over the weekend September 9 to September 10, between 10.00am and 4.00pm on both days, and has been organised by Responsible Fishing UK in association with Visit East Yorkshire.

James Brunt, of Responsible Fishing, said: “The Land Sand Stone Festival brings together some of the best Land Artists from across the UK and Europe, for a unique festival celebrating the Bridlington coastline.”

Artists attending the festival include: James Brunt, James Craig Page, Jon Foreman, Sean Corcoran, Sandor Nagy, Winston Plowes, Arron Tieney and Laurence Winram.

The theme of the first day will be sand and stones. Bridlington’s north beach will be transformed with an artist’s showcase, drop-in workshops, and a family beach art challenge.

Visitors will see artists creating new work and will be able to get tips and advice about creating temporary art in nature, and to create their own art on the beach.

On the second day, the theme of the day will be land, with the venue shifting to Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

Visitors will also be able to join artists in the Gardens, for a range of activities including a woodland art trail, land art pick n mix and workshops. Standard admission charges apply for Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

Councillor Nick Coultish said: “This festival is one of a kind in the UK and the artists provide a creative showcase of the natural environment on our coastline.”