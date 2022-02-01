Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust welcomes new non-executive director Stuart McKinnon-Evans

Mr McKinnon-Evans joined the NHS trust board on Tuesday, February 1 for an initial term of three years.

He is currently the chief finance officer at the University of Bradford where he has worked since February 2018.

There, Stuart is responsible for finance, planning, procurement, project management, property, and commercial services.

He is also the sponsor for the university’s work on sustainability.

He has more than 30 years’ experience in financial management, 15 of which at board level.

Caroline Flint, chair of the Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am very pleased to announce Stuart McKinnon-Evans as our new audit chair non-executive director at the trust.

“Stuart’s board-level finance experience in national and local government and higher education sectors will be of great benefit to our board.

“I am looking forward to working with him over the coming months.”