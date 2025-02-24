Hunmanby Square Dance Group to join Angela Rippon Let's Dance Initiative

Hunmanby Square Dance Group’s newest dancers have completed their course.

Hunmanby Square dance group is taking part in the Angela Rippon Let’s Dance initiative - and hosting a free dance event in support of Hunmanby Youth Club.

Angela Rippon’s journey on TV show Strictly Come Dancing made her aware of the benefits of regular dancing, so now she’s on a mission to get as many people as possible involved.

A good number of places for the event, on March 2, have already been reserved and the group hopes to gain some new dancers through it.

Ange Alexander of Yorkshire Coast Waves Square Dance club said: “We’ll then be focusing on our 3rd Birthday Dance taking place on the afternoon of March 5.

"I’m delighted to say that The British Association of American Square Dance Clubs’ American Correspondent, Robin Alpenglow, AKA Square Dancing’s Meme Queen, will again be flying all the way from California to the UK to dance and celebrate with us.

"You can’t get much better than Royal patronage.”

Hunmanby Square Dance Group’s newest group of dancers completed their course at the end of last year, so they recently took to the floor, sporting their new club badges.

They are pictured after receiving their certificates at the Christmas Buffet Dance.

Also in the photograph are new recruit, Paul, (pictured far right) who received a certificate welcoming him to Square Dancing, and non-dancer, Mavis, an Assistance Dog.

The following week Michael received his first reward, in recognition of his support for Square Dancing in the Yorkshire area, after attending 10 local dances.