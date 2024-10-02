Hunmanby's Wold Top Brewery reaches final of regional business and food and drink awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team at Wold Top Brewery is celebrating two of its beers being shortlisted in the Deliciously Yorkshire Taste Awards and reaching the final of another awards event.

The Hunmanby based brewery's low-alcohol beer, Intuition, has been shortlisted for the Best Beer award, and Scarborough Fair has reached the final in the Best Sustainable Product category in what is referred to as the largest and most respected food and drink awards programme in the region.

The brewery has also been shortlisted for the Sustainable Award at the York Press Business iQ Awards.

Alex Balchin, director at the brewery, said: "We're proud of our sustainable farming and brewing practices and are delighted that these have been recognised with places in the final of two separate competitions.

Wold Top Brewery brewers Henry Culpepper and Andrew Shield.

"It's also good to see our award-winning low alcohol beer winning through the blind tasting round to reach the Best Beer final."

Head Judge, BBC Broadcaster and artisan food expert Nigel Barden said: "Each year, Yorkshire food and drink businesses out-do themselves with the quality of entries and it was no exception in our 20th year of holding these awards.”

The winners of the Deliciously Yorkshire awards will be announced at a dinner at the Pavilions of Harrogate on Wednesday November 6, when Mr Barden and chef consultant, Steph Moon will host an evening of champagne, local food and celebration.

The York Press awards ceremony takes place on November 29.

Intuition and Scarborough Fair are brewed on the Mellor family farm at Hunmanby Grange using 100% British ingredients including homegrown barley and water from the farm’s borehole.

They are available online at woldtopbrewery.co.uk and through independent retailers nationwide.