'I still can't quite believe it' - Whitby's Beth Mead speaks of BBC Sports Personality of the Year triumph

She received the most votes ahead of England Test cricket captain Ben Stokes and Eve Muirhead, who led Great Britain's curling team to a gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, third.

“I don’t think it has sunk in still,” said Mead, who grew up in Hinderwell.

"All the girls were like ‘you’re going to win it, Beth, you’ve got to’ but it’s the Sports Personality of the Year and my sporting heroes were there; to be alongside them was surreal and to go out there and win it over them, I still can’t quite believe it.”

Whitby's Beth Mead at the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year at Dock10 Studios, Manchester. Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images.

It’s capped an amazing year for the 27-year-old, who was part of the England Lionesses team which won Euro 2022, finishing as top scorer and player of the tournament as well as being voted BBC Women’s footballer of the year, giving her lots of unforgettable memories.

"It’s hard to pick something but I’ve got to say winning the Euros at Wembley against Germany has to be top of the list,” she said.

"When I started at Hinderwell football fields I dreamed of that moment, and now I’ve done it nearly 21 years later, it’s been incredible to be part of it all.

"I play football and do something I love and to be able to do any of this has to be a dream come true, not only for me but for my family who have done so much for me to get where I am.”

Mead is currently out of action after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury last month while playing for club side Arsenal, which will put her out of action for around nine months in total.

But she is determined to be fit for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next summer.

"No footballer wants to hear those 3 words (ACL) but it’s part an parcel of the game – I’m going to work hard and do the best I can,” she said.