Mead, 27, whose family live in Hinderwell, was one of six people on the shortlist, along with England cricket skipper Ben Stokes, snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan, gymnast Jessica Gadirova – who won the young Sports Personality of the Year, curling's Eve Muirhead and athlete Jake Wightman.

Mead was one of the stars of the show as England Lionesses football team claimed Euro 2022 on home soil this summer; her six goals won her the golden boot and she also landed player of the tournament.

Speaking on the Sports Personality of the Year stage tonight after her victory was announced, an emotional Mead said: “I’m speechless for once.

Hinderwell's England Lionesses star Beth Mead celebrates with the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Trophy - now she is Sports Personality of the Year too. picture: Leon Neal, Getty Images

"Obviously I’m incredibly honoured to win this award.

"I wouldn’t have done it without those girls over there and the team that have backed me.

"Yes I’ve got this accolade and I did my job and scored a few goals but I wouldn’t have done it without them and I certainly wouldn’t have done it without my dad, my mum and all my family.”

It was a stunning night for the Lionesses as they also clinched the team of the year award, while Sarina Wiegman landed coach of the year.

