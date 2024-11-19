'I want to ensure Scarborough and Whitby is circled red on maps of London decision-makers'

Alison Hume MP for Scarborough & Whitby.

Last week I was honoured to make my maiden speech in the House of Commons.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was nerve wracking sitting in the chamber and not knowing when the Speaker of the House was going to call me to stand – but at least other MPs are encouraged not to interrupt us newbies when we finally get to our feet!

There are some helpful guidelines for MPs writing the first speech they give in the chamber, including that it should be uncontroversial, fairly brief, and contain remarks about the constituency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re also invited to make a few light-hearted remarks but other than that, we’re on our own!

My speech included references to Goths, Dracula, Sir Alan Ayckbourn and Whitby Abbey as well as the many coastal businesses that have local, national and global significance.

Many of the MPs and others around the country listening to our maiden speeches are unfamiliar with our constituencies so it felt important to highlight that there is so much more to Whitby and Scarborough than sun, sand and sea.

For centuries to the present-day Scarborough and Whitby and the surrounding villages and hamlets have punched above their weight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every year Whitby's fleet of potting boats catch around 100,000 lobsters.

To ensure marine sustainability we now have a world leading conservation programme to release 100,000 juvenile lobsters into the sea; maintaining ecological balance and protecting the region’s lobster industry for generations to come.

And looking to the future, we are also uniquely positioned to benefit from the vast wind farms being built off our coast, but we must move quickly to ensure our towns can service the green energy industry.

Farming in North Yorkshire is rich in agricultural diversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From grazing livestock, to dairy farms, crops and cereals, poultry and horticulture – our farmers are significant employers and along with neighbours across northern England we contribute £6.8bn to the economy.

I was delighted to visit Low Yedmandale and Spikers Hill farms outside of Scarborough last week to better understand the challenges faced by our family farms.

However, our coastal community, like so many others around the UK has been held back by investment going to large cities, by our needs being ignored or misunderstood and a short sightedness that forces our young people, with their talent and energy and enthusiasm, to have no choice but to seek work and opportunities elsewhere.

This talent drain has wide-reaching implications both socially and economically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent research revealed that younger adults from working-class backgrounds are four times less likely to work in the creative industries compared to their middle-class peers.

This has to change.

Our children in Scarborough and Whitby are no less deserving of the opportunity to shine than kids from wealthy backgrounds.

My ambition and my drive as the MP for Scarborough and Whitby is to not just put us on the map, but to make sure we’re circled in red on the map of the decision-makers in London.

We have much going for us but there is much to do to tackle inequality, to tackle poverty, to do better for children with special needs to create well paid jobs, ensure everyone can afford a roof over their heads and food on the table.

That work is starting and I’ll do all I can to build on that momentum.