"I'm on my way Scarborough!" - video message from Hollywood star Will Smith ahead of Open Air Theatre show

Global superstar Will Smith today told fans “I’m on my way” ahead of his much-anticipated performance at the TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Sunday August 24.

And today, as tickets went on sale, GRAMMY award-winning artist, actor and multifaceted entertainer Smith released a video message to fans.

He said: “Yo UK, my first ever tour. You got to go get it. I’m on my way. That’s my airplane.

"Scarborough, Cardiff, Manchester, London, it’s going to be hot!

“I’m about to go to the airport. I’m leaving now!”

Tickets for the Scarborough OAT show are on sale now from scarboroughopenairtheatre.com – it’s the opening UK date of Will’s Based on a True Story Tour.

Will’s tour announcement comes on the heels of his first full-length album in 20 years, Based on a True Story, which is set for release on March 28.

The 14-track album will feature a variety of collaborators including DJ Jazzy Jeff, Teyana Talor and Jac Ross.

Previously released singles First Love, Beautiful Scars, TANTRUM, Work of Art and You Can Make It, will be included.

These live shows will see Will performing songs from the new album along with his classic hits including Jiggy Wit It, Miami, Summertime and more.

Recently, Will hit number one on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart with You Can Make It featuring Fridayy and Sunday Service Choir. This marks Will’s first #1 single since Get Jiggy With It, topping both the rap and gospel charts. Smith debuted You Can Make It at the 2024 BET Awards.

The powerful performance found him standing in a large fire pit surrounded by real flames.

Will Smith also recently made an appearance at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards to present the tribute to his longtime mentor Quincy Jones.

Will Smith joins Basement Jaxx, Pendulum, Rag’n’Bone Man, Snow Patrol, Judas Priest, Blossoms, Shed Seven, Texas, The Corrs, Gary Barlow, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and The Script among the headliners at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025.

Visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.com for more information about Scarborough Open Air Theatre.