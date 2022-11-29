IN PICTURES: 10 images from Scarborough Sparkle Moonlight Lantern Parade

A host of lanterns created by Scarborough’s Animated Objects Theatre Company lit up the night sky around Peasholm Park to mark the launch of Scarborough Sparkle.

Brighlty coloured lanterns in all shapes and sizes, from emergency service vehicles to birds in flight, caused passers-by to stop in their tracks and watch the parade.

Friends of Peasholm Park carried a model of the pagoda which sits on the island in the centre of the lake, while members of Scarborough RNLI carried an illuminated lifeboat on their shoulders.

Browse our gallery of images to see all those who took part.

1. Scarborough Sparkle Moonlight Lantern Parade The Animated Objects creations lit up Peasholm Park

2. Scarborough Sparkle Moonlight Lantern Parade The Animated Objects creations came in all shapes and sizes

3. Scarborough Sparkle Moonlight Lantern Parade Peasholm Park came to life for the event

4. Scarboorugh Sparkle Moonlight Lantern Parade The Friends of Peasholm Park joined the Parade