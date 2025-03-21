IN PICTURES: 11 images of Scarborough CAMRA Beer and Cider Festival

The event at The Corporation Club on Scarborough’s Dean Road – also known as the Scarborough Borough Council Employees Welfare Club – is under way and running until Sunday March 23.
The festival is offering a wide selection of 34 beers, including beers from Theakstons, Jolly Sailor, Harrogate and Half Moon, as well as a range of local and other real ciders.
Organiser Mike Stock raises a pint.
Organiser Mike Stock raises a pint. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter
Stewart and Tracey have fun at the festival.
Like my glasses? Stewart and Tracey have fun at the festival. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter
Dave pours a pint at the festival.
Dave pours a pint at the festival. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter
Having a fun afternoon.
Having a fun afternoon. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter
