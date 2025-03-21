IN PICTURES: 11 images of Scarborough CAMRA Beer and Cider Festival

Fun at the first day of the festival. pictures: Richard Ponterplaceholder image
By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Mar 2025, 13:55 BST
Scarborough CAMRA’s 7th annual Beer and Cider Festival is in full swing!

The event at The Corporation Club on Scarborough’s Dean Road – also known as the Scarborough Borough Council Employees Welfare Club – is under way and running until Sunday March 23.

The festival is offering a wide selection of 34 beers, including beers from Theakstons, Jolly Sailor, Harrogate and Half Moon, as well as a range of local and other real ciders.

Organiser Mike Stock raises a pint. picture: Richard Ponter

Organiser Mike Stock raises a pint. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Like my glasses? Stewart and Tracey have fun at the festival. picture: Richard Ponter

Like my glasses? Stewart and Tracey have fun at the festival. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Dave pours a pint at the festival. picture: Richard Ponter

Dave pours a pint at the festival. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Having a fun afternoon. picture: Richard Ponter

Having a fun afternoon. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

