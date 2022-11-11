News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: 11 of the Scarborough area pubs who made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2023

Seen as a yardstick for quality, the CAMRA Good Beer Guide is very much a badge of honour for all landlords lucky enough to be listed.

By Louise Perrin
15 minutes ago

The 2023 guide has now been revealed and Scarborough, Filey and the surrounding villages all feature in its pages.

Here, we take a look at the pubs which have made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2023… which ones have you been to?

1. Bryherstones Country Inn, Cloughton

A stone-built pub nestling between the North York Moors and the coast, just outside the village of Cloughton. Back in the hands of the Shipley family since 2009, it has been restored to its former glory. As well as being a designated Timothy Taylor Champion Club establishment, it offers an extensive locally sourced food menu.

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. Hayburn Wyke Hotel, Cloughton

An 18th-century coaching inn in woodland next to the disused Scarborough to Whitby railway, and only minutes away from the Cleveland Way coastal path and rocky beach. Home-made food is served lunchtimes and evenings

Photo: Steve Bambridge

3. Cobblers Arms, Filey

A micropub in the centre of Filey that started out as a private residence before becoming a cobbler’s shop, from which the pub takes its name. Four changing guest ales and five ciders are always served.

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. The Star Inn, Filey

Located just off Filey town centre, the Star is a family-run pub with a large main room. Three regular beers and three rotating guests are offered. Freshly cooked meals are served lunchtimes and evenings (except Mon).

Photo: Google Maps

