IN PICTURES: 11 of the Scarborough area pubs who made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2023

The 2023 guide has now been revealed and Scarborough, Filey and the surrounding villages all feature in its pages.
1. Bryherstones Country Inn, Cloughton
A stone-built pub nestling between the North York Moors and the coast, just outside the village of Cloughton. Back in the hands of the Shipley family since 2009, it has been restored to its former glory. As well as being a designated Timothy Taylor Champion Club establishment, it offers an extensive locally sourced food menu.
Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Hayburn Wyke Hotel, Cloughton
An 18th-century coaching inn in woodland next to the disused Scarborough to Whitby railway, and only minutes away from the Cleveland Way coastal path and rocky beach.
Home-made food is served lunchtimes and evenings
Photo: Steve Bambridge
3. Cobblers Arms, Filey
A micropub in the centre of Filey that started out as a private residence before becoming a cobbler’s shop, from which the pub takes its name. Four changing guest ales and five ciders are always served.
Photo: Richard Ponter
4. The Star Inn, Filey
Located just off Filey town centre, the Star is a family-run pub with a large main room.
Three regular beers and three rotating guests are offered. Freshly cooked meals are served lunchtimes and evenings (except Mon).
Photo: Google Maps