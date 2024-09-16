IN PICTURES: 21 stunning images from Scarborough Goldwing Light Parade 2024

The glittering Goldwing Light Parade & Fireworks Display has become a popular tradition for Scarborough, bringing thousands of bike fans from around the UK to South Bay every September.

Every vantage point was taken as the spectacular parade lit up the town with beautifully illuminated bikes and characters from video games, movies and much, much more.

First held in 2008, the Goldwing Light Parade has built a reputation for its unique atmosphere and raised tens of thousands of pounds for both the RNLI and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Organiser Danielle Reed said on the Scarborough Goldwing Light Parade Facebook page: “I'm so thankful to each and everyone of you. The riders, the public, the marshals, mayoress Janet Jefferson, Yorkshire Air Ambulance staff & volunteers, Oliver’s Mount, This is the Coast, North Yorkshire events team - Faye, Karl & Vicki, Active Security, the medics, the police, the traders – and my mum for looking after my children all day.

“You all made [the parade] what it was – I look forward to seeing you all next year.”

1 . Scarborough Goldwing Light Parade 2024 Spiderman catches a lift Photo: Richard Ponter

2 . Scarborough Goldwing Light Parade 2024 Crowds gather to watch the parade Photo: Richard Ponter

3 . Scarborough Goldwing Light Parade 2024 Yorkshire Air Ambulance mascot Percy Pilot grabs a lift Photo: Richard Ponter