Planting of the Crosses ceremony at Alma Square

IN PICTURES: 22 images from Scarborough's Planting of the Crosses Service and details of remaining Remembrance events

The annual Planting of the Crosses Service, the start of Scarborough’s Remembrance Day commemorations, has taken place in Alma Square.

By Louise Perrin
37 minutes ago

The service took place on Sunday November 6 and afterwards the band and veterans marched past Scarborough Town Hall.

Photographer Richard Ponter captured images from the day.

Details of the remaining Scarborough Remembrance events are as follows:

Friday November 11 - 10.55am

Armistice Day commemoration – Alma Square Garden of Remembrance, Scarborough

Sunday November 13 – 9.30am

Remembrance service – Queen Street Methodist Church, Scarborough

Followed by laying of wreaths at 11.15am at the RNLI lifeboat house, Foreshore Road, Scarborough

Sunday November 13 – 10.55am

Remembrance service with two minutes silence at 11am – Oliver’s Mount, Scarborough

1. Planting of the Crosses ceremony at Alma Square

A large number of veterans attended the Planting of the Crosses ceremony at Alma Square, Scarborough

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. Planting of the Crosses ceremony at Alma Square

A solemn moment

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. Planting of the Crosses ceremony at Alma Square

A large number of people turned out to pay their respects

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Planting of the Crosses ceremony at Alma Square

Representatives were present from many branches of the armed forces

Photo: Richard Ponter

