IN PICTURES: 22 images from Scarborough's Planting of the Crosses Service and details of remaining Remembrance events
The annual Planting of the Crosses Service, the start of Scarborough’s Remembrance Day commemorations, has taken place in Alma Square.
The service took place on Sunday November 6 and afterwards the band and veterans marched past Scarborough Town Hall.
Photographer Richard Ponter captured images from the day.
Details of the remaining Scarborough Remembrance events are as follows:
Friday November 11 - 10.55am
Armistice Day commemoration – Alma Square Garden of Remembrance, Scarborough
Sunday November 13 – 9.30am
Remembrance service – Queen Street Methodist Church, Scarborough
Followed by laying of wreaths at 11.15am at the RNLI lifeboat house, Foreshore Road, Scarborough
Sunday November 13 – 10.55am
Remembrance service with two minutes silence at 11am – Oliver’s Mount, Scarborough