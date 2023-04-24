It was an incredible weekend for Sci-Fi fans as the festival returned to Scarborough for the 10th year.

The event took place on Saturday April 22 and Sunday April 23 at Scarborough Spa.

An event run by fans for fans, Sci-Fi Scarborough returned for a tenth year with fresh guests and new areas updated with content for fans to peruse, involve & immerse yourself in.

This years guests included stars from Doctor Who, Star Wars and the new film Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey, as well as Twitch Streamers, Cosplayers and artists and creators.

There was a last minute announcement that actor Danny John-Jules, from Red Dwarf as well as other TV programmes, would be making an appearance.

Next year’s Sci-Fi Scarborough takes place on Saturday April 20 and Sunday April 21.

Check out images from previous years here, and check out the images below from this year’s special event!

