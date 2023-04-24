News you can trust since 1882
Check out these images below from Sci-Fi Scarborough 2023!

IN PICTURES: 31 otherworldly photos from Sci-Fi Scarborough's 10th anniversary

It was an incredible weekend for Sci-Fi fans as the festival returned to Scarborough for the 10th year.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 12:05 BST

The event took place on Saturday April 22 and Sunday April 23 at Scarborough Spa.

An event run by fans for fans, Sci-Fi Scarborough returned for a tenth year with fresh guests and new areas updated with content for fans to peruse, involve & immerse yourself in.

This years guests included stars from Doctor Who, Star Wars and the new film Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey, as well as Twitch Streamers, Cosplayers and artists and creators.

There was a last minute announcement that actor Danny John-Jules, from Red Dwarf as well as other TV programmes, would be making an appearance.

Next year’s Sci-Fi Scarborough takes place on Saturday April 20 and Sunday April 21.

Check out images from previous years here, and check out the images below from this year’s special event!

Team Dr Who; Colin Baker, Nicola Bryant and John Leeson.

1. Sci-Fi Scarborough

Team Dr Who; Colin Baker, Nicola Bryant and John Leeson. Photo: Richard Ponter

Taking in the seaside sights on the open topped bus.

2. Sci-Fi Scarborough

Taking in the seaside sights on the open topped bus. Photo: Richard Ponter

Spider Man rescues Snow White!

3. Sci-Fi Scarborough

Spider Man rescues Snow White! Photo: Richard Ponter

Chewbacca getting ready for the beach.

4. Sci-Fi Scarborough

Chewbacca getting ready for the beach. Photo: Richard Ponter

