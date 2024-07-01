Scarborough Armed Forces Day 2024Scarborough Armed Forces Day 2024
Scarborough Armed Forces Day 2024

IN PICTURES: Almost 20,000 people attend to celebrate Armed Forces Day in Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 1st Jul 2024, 11:51 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 11:52 BST
People flocked to Scarborough on Saturday, June 29, to celebrate Armed Forces Day.

A gloriously sunny day welcomed visitors and residents to the South Bay to see parades, bands, stands and demonstrations both on the ground and in the air.

North Yorkshire Council said that almost 20,000 people attended the event to celebrate the brave men and women of every branch of the armed forces.

Browse our gallery below to see some incredible images from the day.

The Yorkshire Volunteer Band marches to the formal area for the start of the Scarborough Armed Forces Day.

1. Scarborough Armed Forces Day 2024

The Yorkshire Volunteer Band marches to the formal area for the start of the Scarborough Armed Forces Day.

War veteran Raymond Whitwell, aged 105, of Malton, North Yorkshire watching the proceedings in the formal area.

2. Scarborough Armed Forces Day 2024

War veteran Raymond Whitwell, aged 105, of Malton, North Yorkshire watching the proceedings in the formal area.

Sgt Ian McIntosh of Royal Artillery Regiment (Thirsk) next to a pirate figure down by the harbour.

3. Scarborough Armed Forces Day 2024

Sgt Ian McIntosh of Royal Artillery Regiment (Thirsk) next to a pirate figure down by the harbour.

Dawen Dyson, from Animated Objects walks through the cardboard cut-outs representing the D-Day Landings made by over 150 community volunteers

4. Scarborough Armed Forces Day 2024

Dawen Dyson, from Animated Objects walks through the cardboard cut-outs representing the D-Day Landings made by over 150 community volunteers

