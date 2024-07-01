IN PICTURES: Almost 20,000 people attend to celebrate Armed Forces Day in Scarborough

A gloriously sunny day welcomed visitors and residents to the South Bay to see parades, bands, stands and demonstrations both on the ground and in the air.
North Yorkshire Council said that almost 20,000 people attended the event to celebrate the brave men and women of every branch of the armed forces.
Browse our gallery below to see some incredible images from the day.
1. Scarborough Armed Forces Day 2024
The Yorkshire Volunteer Band marches to the formal area for the start of the Scarborough Armed Forces Day.Photo: James Hardisty
2. Scarborough Armed Forces Day 2024
War veteran Raymond Whitwell, aged 105, of Malton, North Yorkshire watching the proceedings in the formal area.Photo: James Hardisty
3. Scarborough Armed Forces Day 2024
Sgt Ian McIntosh of Royal Artillery Regiment (Thirsk) next to a pirate figure down by the harbour.Photo: James Hardisty
4. Scarborough Armed Forces Day 2024
Dawen Dyson, from Animated Objects walks through the cardboard cut-outs representing the D-Day Landings made by over 150 community volunteersPhoto: James Hardisty