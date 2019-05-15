IN PICTURES: Filming for new BBC One comedy Scarborough continues at the seafront
As filming for the new BBC One sitcom 'Scarborough' continues, crews have been spotted across Sandside.
Yesterday the cast visited Luna Park while today, as showed in these pictures, filming has been taking place at the Penny Arcade.
1. BBC Scarborough
Catherine Tyldesley and Jason Manford enjoy the rides at Luna Park.
2. BBC Scarborough
Actors Catherine Tyldesley and Jason Manford (middle) with Luna Park owners Cassie and Dane Crow and their twin boys.
3. BBC Scarborough
Passers by look on as filming takes place in the Penny Arcade.
4. BBC Scarborough
The scene of the BBC filming in the Penny Arcade on Scarborough's seafront.
