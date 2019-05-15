Filming at the seafront.

IN PICTURES: Filming for new BBC One comedy Scarborough continues at the seafront

As filming for the new BBC One sitcom 'Scarborough' continues, crews have been spotted across Sandside.

Yesterday the cast visited Luna Park while today, as showed in these pictures, filming has been taking place at the Penny Arcade.

Catherine Tyldesley and Jason Manford enjoy the rides at Luna Park.

1. BBC Scarborough

Catherine Tyldesley and Jason Manford enjoy the rides at Luna Park.
other
Buy a Photo
Actors Catherine Tyldesley and Jason Manford (middle) with Luna Park owners Cassie and Dane Crow and their twin boys.

2. BBC Scarborough

Actors Catherine Tyldesley and Jason Manford (middle) with Luna Park owners Cassie and Dane Crow and their twin boys.
other
Buy a Photo
Passers by look on as filming takes place in the Penny Arcade.

3. BBC Scarborough

Passers by look on as filming takes place in the Penny Arcade.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The scene of the BBC filming in the Penny Arcade on Scarborough's seafront.

4. BBC Scarborough

The scene of the BBC filming in the Penny Arcade on Scarborough's seafront.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2