IN PICTURES: First look at new surfing group for men and women in Scarborough

A Scarborough man has launched a new men’s surfing group to help with their mental health.

Chris Hardy, of Scarborough, came up with the idea after struggling with his own mental health last year.

The new group had their first session on Friday March 24, and it was a great success.

Mr Hardy said: “The first session went really well, everybody had a great time in a decent sized swell and all have said how great they felt afterwards and that they can't wait for the next session."

The sessions, which were originally priced at £5, can now be offered for free after some Scarborough businesses have come forward and offered to sponsor the session.

Mr Hardy can now also offer a women’s session with a female instructor.

This weekend, there are sessions running for men and women, which have been sponsored by Murphy Utilites. Both of these sessions are fully booked.

On Easter Monday, April 10, there will be another session for men and women, sponsored by CPH Property Services.

Mr Hardy added: “I'd like to say a huge thankyou to these local companies and all of the others who have jumped on board so we can get some other sessions arranged with dates to be confirmed.”

If you would like to join these groups, message Dexter’s Surf Shop on their Facebook page.

If you would like to read the original story about the Men’s surf group, you can find it here.

Check out the pictures from the first session below, and see what fun you could also have!

Men's Mental Health Surf Group Enjoying the challenge.

Men's Mental Health Surf Group Dexters Surf Instructor Chris Hardy, who is running the Men's Mental Health Surf Group.

Men's Mental Health Surf Group Chris Hardy enjoying himself whilst instructing.

Men's Mental Health Surf Group Catching the waves.