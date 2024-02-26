News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: First look inside new B&M shop located in the former Wilko site in Scarborough

B&M have opened their third store in Scarborough, this time located in the former Wilko site in the town centre.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 26th Feb 2024, 16:54 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 16:56 GMT

The discount retailer has taken possession of a previous 21,204sqft. Wilko and has undergone a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme. The launch of the new store has created more than 40 jobs for local people.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink and pet food. There is also a fantastic selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and plenty more to explore.

The store manager, said: “It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors; the feedback so far has been fantastic.”

B&M have opened their newest store in Scarborough.

1. B&M opens new, third store in Scarborough

Photo: Richard Ponter

B&M have opened their newest store in Scarborough.

2. B&M opens new, third store in Scarborough

Photo: Richard Ponter

B&M have opened their newest store in Scarborough.

3. B&M opens new, third store in Scarborough

Photo: Richard Ponter

B&M have opened their newest store in Scarborough.

4. B&M opens new, third store in Scarborough

Photo: Richard Ponter

