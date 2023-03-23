News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: First look inside Whitby's The Mayfield care home - with salon, cinema and popcorn machine

Mayor of Whitby Cllr Linda Wild today cut the ribbon to mark the grand opening of The Mayfield care home in Whitby, on the site of the former Sneaton Castle Farm.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:31 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 15:53 GMT

The 66-bed home is being run by family business Cromwell Care, whose CEO Tobyn Dickinson said it was “a dream come true” to open a new care home in Whitby, to help address the problem of a shortage of care beds in the town.

Open days take place on Saturday March 25 and Sunday March 26 for people wanting a tour of the home, from 11am to 3pm – no need to book and guests will be given complimentary refreshments.

Myor of Whitby, Cllr Linda Wild, officially cuts the ribbon at The Mayfield care home in Whitby, with Tobyn Dickinson, CEO of Cromwell Care.

1. The Mayfield Care Home, Whitby

Myor of Whitby, Cllr Linda Wild, officially cuts the ribbon at The Mayfield care home in Whitby, with Tobyn Dickinson, CEO of Cromwell Care. Photo: Duncan Atkins

The main reception at The Mayfield.

2. The Mayfield care home, Whitby

The main reception at The Mayfield. Photo: Duncan Atkins

Seating area leading out on to a patio.

3. The Mayfield care home, Whitby

Seating area leading out on to a patio. Photo: Duncan Atkins

Seating area next to the residents' dining room at The Mayfield.

4. The Mayfield care home, Whitby

Seating area next to the residents' dining room at The Mayfield. Photo: Duncan Atkins

