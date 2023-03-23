IN PICTURES: First look inside Whitby's The Mayfield care home - with salon, cinema and popcorn machine
Mayor of Whitby Cllr Linda Wild today cut the ribbon to mark the grand opening of The Mayfield care home in Whitby, on the site of the former Sneaton Castle Farm.
The 66-bed home is being run by family business Cromwell Care, whose CEO Tobyn Dickinson said it was “a dream come true” to open a new care home in Whitby, to help address the problem of a shortage of care beds in the town.
Open days take place on Saturday March 25 and Sunday March 26 for people wanting a tour of the home, from 11am to 3pm – no need to book and guests will be given complimentary refreshments.