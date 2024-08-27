In pictures: Flamborough Fun Day pulls in the bank holiday weekend crowds to support RNLI

By Dominic Brown
Published 27th Aug 2024, 12:13 BST
A fun day was held in Flamborough over the bank holiday weekend to raise funds for the RNLI and Flamborough Pre School.

Taking place on the village green, the event included a range of activities including a majorettes display, live music and even maggot racing.

There were also a variety of stalls, games and home-made refreshments.

Here is a selection of photos from the annual fun day, organised by Flamborough Lifeboat Supporters Group, taken by photographer Richard Ponter.

The Flamborough Fun Day raised money for The RNLI and Flamborough Pre School. Cake sales went down a treat

Flamborough Fun Day

The Flamborough Fun Day raised money for The RNLI and Flamborough Pre School. Cake sales went down a treat Photo: Richard Ponter

Maggot racing commences

Flamborough Fun Day

Maggot racing commences Photo: Richard Ponter

The maggot racing continues

Flamborough Fun Day

The maggot racing continues Photo: Richard Ponter

Sal Cooke with a knitted RNLI donation

Flamborough Fun Day

Sal Cooke with a knitted RNLI donation Photo: Richard Ponter

