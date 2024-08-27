In pictures: Flamborough Fun Day pulls in the bank holiday weekend crowds to support RNLI

Taking place on the village green, the event included a range of activities including a majorettes display, live music and even maggot racing.
There were also a variety of stalls, games and home-made refreshments.
Here is a selection of photos from the annual fun day, organised by Flamborough Lifeboat Supporters Group, taken by photographer Richard Ponter.
