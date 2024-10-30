IN PICTURES: Here are 10 adorable dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

We take a look at ten dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Jamie
Jamie is a one-year-old female Large Crossbreed who came to the centre after her previous owner tied her to the gates of the centre one morning. Jamie is a shy girl when meeting new people but once she knows you, she is a really lovely and sweet natured girl that just needs stability, and someone she can trust. She is an intelligent dog and has been undergoing lots of training while at the centre to get her ready to find herself a new home. Jamie really is a fantastic dog who has overcome so much in her short life and she has so much potential and so much to offer. Photo: RSPCA
2. April
April is a two-year-old Lurcher who came to the centre as an unclaimed stray via the local dog warden. She is a very sweet natured, friendly and confident girl who is full of energy. April loves to live life to the max and will bring a smile to your face. Her most favourite thing in the world is to do 'zoomies' and have fun, but then she will crash and enjoy a long well earned snooze. April is a super friendly girl who will make a fantastic addition to the family. Photo: RSPCA
3. Buster
Buster is a two-year-old Lurcher who is a lovely boy that came to the centre as sadly his previous owner became unwell and could no longer keep him. Buster is a young, active and happy go lucky kind of guy who just lives life to the max. He has the most amazing smile and can make you smile no matter what kind of day you are having. Buster will make the family lucky enough to adopt him a really wonderful friend. Photo: RSPCA
4. Dizzy
Dizzy is a German Shepherd is a very sweet girl who came to the centre after being found living in terrible conditions. She along with other dogs were being kept in cramp cages in a van. Dizzy was very underweight when she arrived and had an untreated ear condition. It quickly became very apparent to the staff at the centre that Dizzy is actually deaf. She is now in the process of learning sign language. Dizzy is a super sweet, affectionate and friendly girl who has come through her ordeal and is now looking towards a brighter future. She really does deserve the most wonderful home with a family who will love her unconditionally. Photo: RSPCA
