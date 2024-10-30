IN PICTURES: Here are 10 adorable dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

1 . Jamie

Jamie is a one-year-old female Large Crossbreed who came to the centre after her previous owner tied her to the gates of the centre one morning. Jamie is a shy girl when meeting new people but once she knows you, she is a really lovely and sweet natured girl that just needs stability, and someone she can trust. She is an intelligent dog and has been undergoing lots of training while at the centre to get her ready to find herself a new home. Jamie really is a fantastic dog who has overcome so much in her short life and she has so much potential and so much to offer. Photo: RSPCA