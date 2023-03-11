IN PICTURES: Here are 12 dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home in Scarborough and Whitby

4 . Zuke

Zuke is a five-year-old American Akita who came to the centre after his previous owner could no longer keep him. Zuke will need a quite home where he will get plenty of down time, although he enjoys his walks he also loves snoozing the days away. He will need adopters who understand that he will sometimes needs his own space where he can take himself off and have some alone time. Zuke will be best suited to adopters who have owned Akitas before. Zuke will need an adult only pet free home. Call the dog coordinator on 07939 247202 for more information. Zuke is being cared for in kennels at the RSPCA York Animal Home

Photo: RSPCA