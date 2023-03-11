IN PICTURES: Here are 12 dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home in Scarborough and Whitby

There are currently several dogs that need rehoming along the Yorkshire coast, particularly in Scarborough and Whitby.
There are two dog rescue centres that are advertising dogs that need rehoming, including Whitby & Scarborough Dog Rescue and the RSPCA.
There are eight dogs at Whitby & Scarborough Dog Rescue looking for their forever homes.
There are four dogs at RSPCA’s Scarborough branch looking for their forever homes and families, two of which have been looking for a home since late last year.
If you would like to enquire about adopting one of these dogs, call Bob at Whitby & Scarborough Dog Rescue on 01947 810787 or email [email protected]
If you would like to enquire about Tyler at RSPCA, call 07939 247202 or email [email protected]
1. Dora
Dora is a four-year-old Greyhound who came to the centre via an inspector after her needs were not getting met, she was extremely underweight and in a really sad state. Dora will need an understanding family who will help her adjust to family life, she will make a really lovely addition to the family. Dora is suitable to live with other greyhounds and large dogs and suitable to live with children aged 13 years and over. Call the dog coordinator on 07939 247202 for more information. Dora is being cared for in kennels at the RSPCA York Animal Home.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Domino
Domino is a six-year-old Greyhound who came to the centre via an inspector and he was very thin. Domino has never known family life and sadly spent all his adult life in a kennel environment, he is looking forward to his own sofa and a family of his very own. Despite his tough life he remains a happy friendly boy who will make a wonderful addition to the family. Domino would be suitable to live other female greyhound but unfortunately he is not suitable to live with small dogs, cats or small animals. He is suitable to live with children aged 12 years and over. Call the dog coordinator on 07939 247202 for more information. Domino is being cared for in kennels at the RSPCA York Animal Home.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Star
Star is a 6-12 month old German Shepherd Crossbreed. She came to the centre as her previous owner could no longer manage her needs. Star could possibly live with another dog after a couple of meet and greets at the centre and could live with children aged 14 years and over. She would need her new family to be with her most of the time until she learns that it is ok to be on her own. Call the dog coordinator on 07939 247202 for more information. Star is being cared for in kennels at the RSPCA York Animal Home.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Zuke
Zuke is a five-year-old American Akita who came to the centre after his previous owner could no longer keep him. Zuke will need a quite home where he will get plenty of down time, although he enjoys his walks he also loves snoozing the days away. He will need adopters who understand that he will sometimes needs his own space where he can take himself off and have some alone time. Zuke will be best suited to adopters who have owned Akitas before. Zuke will need an adult only pet free home. Call the dog coordinator on 07939 247202 for more information. Zuke is being cared for in kennels at the RSPCA York Animal Home
Photo: RSPCA