IN PICTURES: Here are 13 pictures as The Cult rock Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

British rock greats The Cult were in brilliant form as they brought their Under The Midnight Sun European Tour to Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The Cult were supported on the night by Yorkshire’s very own goth godfathers The Mission and Italy’s Lili Refrain.

Taking to the stage with Rise, Sun King and King Country Man, frontman Ian Astbury and fellow founder member Billy Duffy delivered an incredible show.

Anthems Sweet Soul Sister, Lil Devil, Wild Flower, Spirit Walker, Rain and the timeless anthem She Sells Sanctuary delighted their adoring fans before the band returned to the stage for a two song encore off Peace Dog and Love Removal Machine.

This summer’s series of headline concerts continues this weekend with two sell-out shows from Tom Grennan this evevning, Friday, July 7, and indie legends Pulp on Sunday, July 9.

This week has also seen another great rock band Hollywood Vampires take to the Scarborough Open Air Theatre Stage – check out images from that show here.

