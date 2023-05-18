IN PICTURES: Here are 15 never seen before pictures of Scarborough and Bridlington in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s
Ever wondered what Scarborough and Bridlington was like in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s?
Well, now you can see for youself by checking out these pictures which have been sent to The Scarborough News by Keith Raper.
The pictures were taken by his father Dennis Raper, who was a press photographer at the Scarborough Evening News from 1949 to 1951 and later at the Bridlington Free Press.
Sadly, Dennis died in 1985, and his wife Evelyn Raper died last year. Keith was left an archive of Dennis’ pictures which he has shared with The Scarborough News.
The pictures included in this feature are copyrighted and owned by Keith Raper.
Last week we shared another 17 images from Keith Raper, which you can check out here, and we shared another 17 pictures the week before here.
Check out the images from the 1940s and 1950s below!