News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Check out these amazing pictures of Scarborough and Bridlington in the 1940s and 50s, captured by Dennis Raper!Check out these amazing pictures of Scarborough and Bridlington in the 1940s and 50s, captured by Dennis Raper!
Check out these amazing pictures of Scarborough and Bridlington in the 1940s and 50s, captured by Dennis Raper!

IN PICTURES: Here are 15 never seen before pictures of Scarborough and Bridlington in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s

Ever wondered what Scarborough and Bridlington was like in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s?

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 18th May 2023, 14:33 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 14:33 BST

Well, now you can see for youself by checking out these pictures which have been sent to The Scarborough News by Keith Raper.

The pictures were taken by his father Dennis Raper, who was a press photographer at the Scarborough Evening News from 1949 to 1951 and later at the Bridlington Free Press.

Sadly, Dennis died in 1985, and his wife Evelyn Raper died last year. Keith was left an archive of Dennis’ pictures which he has shared with The Scarborough News.

The pictures included in this feature are copyrighted and owned by Keith Raper.

Last week we shared another 17 images from Keith Raper, which you can check out here, and we shared another 17 pictures the week before here.

Check out the images from the 1940s and 1950s below!

Winter of 1962-3 around Bridlington.

1. 1940s - 1960s Scarborough and Bridlington

Winter of 1962-3 around Bridlington. Photo: Dennis Raper

Photo Sales
Winter of 1962-3 around Bridlington.

2. 1940s - 1960s Scarborough and Bridlington

Winter of 1962-3 around Bridlington. Photo: Dennis Raper

Photo Sales
Believed to be a group of men either at Eastgate farm or Seamer Fair (year unknown).

3. 1940s - 1960s Scarborough and Bridlington

Believed to be a group of men either at Eastgate farm or Seamer Fair (year unknown). Photo: Dennis Raper

Photo Sales
Houses falling into the sea, believed to be near Bridlington (year unknown).

4. 1940s - 1960s Scarborough and Bridlington

Houses falling into the sea, believed to be near Bridlington (year unknown). Photo: Dennis Raper

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:ScarboroughBridlingtonBridlington Free Press