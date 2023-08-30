News you can trust since 1882
Check out these 15 pictures from the Summer Malton Food Lovers Festival 2023!

IN PICTURES: Here are 15 photos of the Summer Malton Food Lovers Festival as 'Yorkshire's Foodie Glastonbury' returns

The Summer Malton Food Lovers Festival returned to the market town of Malton for the ultimate gourmet street party over the bank holiday weekend.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 30th Aug 2023, 12:21 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 12:22 BST

Hosted by Visit Malton, the event marked the second instalment of the festival this year, following the success of the spring edition in May.

Malton was once again transformed into a haven of delicious delights, fairground fun, and creative workshops for the whole family, as the festival showcased the very best of Yorkshire produce and culinary talent; reiterating the event’s stature as ‘Yorkshire's Foodie Glastonbury.’

You can read more about the food festival here.

Yorkshire’s Food Capital, Malton, had excitement in the air over the bank holiday weekend, as the eagerly anticipated Summer Malton Food Lovers Festival returned to the market town for the ultimate gourmet street party.

1. Summer Malton Food Lovers Festival 2023

Yorkshire's Food Capital, Malton, had excitement in the air over the bank holiday weekend, as the eagerly anticipated Summer Malton Food Lovers Festival returned to the market town for the ultimate gourmet street party. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Serving up delights!

2. Summer Malton Food Lovers Festival 2023

Serving up delights! Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Ready to serve the hungry food festival goers!

3. Summer Malton Food Lovers Festival 2023

Ready to serve the hungry food festival goers! Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
The Main Stage was a hub of culinary excellence as acclaimed chefs took centre stage, delivering tantalising demonstrations and engaging 'sofa chats' all day long.

4. Summer Malton Food Lovers Festival 2023

The Main Stage was a hub of culinary excellence as acclaimed chefs took centre stage, delivering tantalising demonstrations and engaging 'sofa chats' all day long. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
