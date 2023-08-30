The Summer Malton Food Lovers Festival returned to the market town of Malton for the ultimate gourmet street party over the bank holiday weekend.

Hosted by Visit Malton, the event marked the second instalment of the festival this year, following the success of the spring edition in May.

Malton was once again transformed into a haven of delicious delights, fairground fun, and creative workshops for the whole family, as the festival showcased the very best of Yorkshire produce and culinary talent; reiterating the event’s stature as ‘Yorkshire's Foodie Glastonbury.’

Yorkshire's Food Capital, Malton, had excitement in the air over the bank holiday weekend, as the eagerly anticipated Summer Malton Food Lovers Festival returned to the market town for the ultimate gourmet street party.

Serving up delights!

Ready to serve the hungry food festival goers!

The Main Stage was a hub of culinary excellence as acclaimed chefs took centre stage, delivering tantalising demonstrations and engaging 'sofa chats' all day long.