Malton Food Lovers Festival returns for summer edition as thousands flock to market town

This bank holiday weekend saw thousands of visitors flock to Malton to enjoy “Yorkshire’s Foodie Glastonbury,” the Summer Malton Food Lovers Festival 2023

Hosted by Visit Malton, the event marked the second instalment of the festival this year, following the success of the spring edition in May.

Malton was once again transformed into a haven of delicious delights, fairground fun, and creative workshops for the whole family, as the festival showcased the very best of Yorkshire produce and culinary talent; reiterating the event’s stature as ‘Yorkshire's Foodie Glastonbury.’

Mark Brayshaw, Head of Visit Malton, expressed his gratitude, saying: “We are absolutely thrilled with the resounding success of the Summer Malton Food Lovers Festival 2023. After the warm reception at the Spring Festival in May, the incredible turnout and enthusiastic participation from visitors this time around truly exceeded our expectations.

“The festival's ability to bring together an array of culinary talents, showcase the finest Yorkshire produce, and create an atmosphere of pure enjoyment for families and food enthusiasts alike is a testament to the unwavering spirit of our community - even when faced with a rainstorm of biblical proportions on Sunday!

"We're very grateful for the overwhelming support shown and we can't wait to continue delighting our guests with even more culinary experiences in the future."

The Main Stage was a hub of culinary excellence as acclaimed chefs took centre stage, delivering tantalising demonstrations and engaging 'sofa chats' all day long.

Scarborough’s Freya Cox, the 2021 Great British Bake-Off star and the first vegan chef on the Channel 4 show, wowed the audience with her plant-based creations.

Visitors also had the opportunity to have Freya sign copies of her debut cookbook 'Simply Vegan Baking', in partnership with Kemps General Book Store.

Speaking on her visit to Malton, Freya said: “I’ve been to Malton Food Lovers Festival probably every year since I was a kid. We always came and so it feels like a bit of a full circle moment to be able to demo on the Main Stage.

“We love it, my family are so local, and some years we come both days! It’s really bustling and busy, and there’s a really positive atmosphere.”

Also appearing on stage was renowned chef and author, Torie True, who delighted audiences with her insights into cooking with Indian spices.

Torie, author of 'Chilli & Mint: Indian Home Cooking from a British Kitchen', shared her tips and tricks for mastering the art of Indian cuisine.

Five-star skills were also brought to the festival, as a trio of celebrated chefs from The Grand in York graced the stage on Saturday to provide a glimpse into the fine food that the luxury hotel has to offer.

Sunday saw new additions, MasterChef Quarter Finalist, Owen Diaram and highly-acclaimed chef Josh Overington from the Hovingham-based restaurant, Myìse take to the Main Stage to create a culinary storm.

In addition to the jam-packed lineup of Main Stage demos and chats, Malton’s collection of homegrown artisan makers and independent businesses was boosted by more than 100 epic street food vendors and artisan stalls featuring local producers vending an array of products from traditional pork pies, fried chicken bao buns and gyros, to vegan brownies and macarons.

Plus, live music filled the air from local bands, Charity Brass, Swinton & District Band, and the Malton White Star Band.

The festival also featured buskers, entertaining visitors as they took advantage of the food and drink.