IN PICTURES: Here are 16 photos from the last Scarborough Goldwing Light Display ahead of comeback

Scarborough’s Goldwing Light Parade will finally make an eagerly-anticipated return for the first time in four years to illuminate the seafront.

New organisers will take charge of the event for the first time this year, and it will be the first year the event has been held since 2019.

The parade, which began in 2008, was previously organised by John Bates who has since retired.

This year’s main event takes place on Saturday, September 9.

This year's main event takes place on Saturday, September 9.

We’ve delved into the archive to find pictures from the last event in 2019 – check them out below!

