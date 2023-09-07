News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough's Goldwing Light Display returns this weekend after a four year absence.
Scarborough's Goldwing Light Display returns this weekend after a four year absence.

IN PICTURES: Here are 16 photos from the last Scarborough Goldwing Light Display ahead of comeback

Scarborough’s Goldwing Light Parade will finally make an eagerly-anticipated return for the first time in four years to illuminate the seafront.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:46 BST

New organisers will take charge of the event for the first time this year, and it will be the first year the event has been held since 2019.

The parade, which began in 2008, was previously organised by John Bates who has since retired.

This year’s main event takes place on Saturday, September 9.

You can read more about this weekend’s event here.

We’ve delved into the archive to find pictures from the last event in 2019 – check them out below!

Lighting up the night.

1. Scarborough Goldwing Light Display

Lighting up the night. Photo: Richard Ponter

Fancy dress is optional!

2. Scarborough Goldwing Light Display

Fancy dress is optional! Photo: Richard Ponter

Ready to light up the night.

3. Scarborough Goldwing Light Display

Ready to light up the night. Photo: Richard Ponter

Preparing for the night on the pier.

4. Scarborough Goldwing Light Display

Preparing for the night on the pier. Photo: Richard Ponter

