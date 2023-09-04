Scarborough's Goldwing Light Parade returns this weekend after four year absence - here's what you need to know

The Goldwing Light Parade returns to Scarborough this weekend afdter a four year absence.

New organisers will take charge of the event for the first time this year, and it will be the first year the event has been held since 2019.

The parade, which began in 2008, was previously organised by John Bates who has since retired.

The Goldwing Light Parade, held every September, is a staple event on the Scarborough calendar. Illuminated Honda Gold Wing bikes parade along the seafront with music and riders wearing fancy dress.

The display and parade were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid restrictions and the event was again cancelled last year due to the passing of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II; the last event to run in 2019 raised a record £11,200 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Ms Reed, who is a registered volunteer of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, told The Scarborough News last year she did not want to see the parade come to a complete end as “it is loved by both the people who take part and spectators alike” and so she agreed to take on the role of organiser.

When is the Light Parade?

On Friday, September 8, there will be an additional event new for this year.

A special ‘Friday Night Light Show’ will take place for Gold Wing riders arriving early outside Ask Italian on Sandside. Riders are instructed to arrive at 7pm for a 7.30pm start with judging taking place for the best-lit bikes and best-lit trikes. Awards will be presented at the main event on Saturday.

On Saturday, September 9, motorbikes and trikes will line Foreshore Road and West Pier between 10am and 4pm, and the Mayor of Scarborough will arrive at 3pm to judge his favourite trike – which will recieve a special award.

Olivers Mount Racing, sorrymate.com and Fantastic Faces will be joining the event on the pier, along with the Yorkshire Air Ambulance who will be present with their stalls on West Pier and in the town centre.

The Light Parade will start at 8pm and follow the usual route that it has done in previous years.

Once the parade finishes we will have the grand finale fireworks on the beach at roughly 9.30pm, weather permitting.

Ms Reed added: “There's something for all ages happening along the seafront and of course the amazing group of South traders are going to open for all your refreshment needs.”

Parade route and road closures

This year’s parade route remains unchanged, with bikers exiting left from West Pier, around the aquarium top roundabout and then travelling along Foreshore Road, Sandside, Marine Drive, Royal Albert Drive and around Peasholm Gap roundabout before making the return journey back to West Pier.

The event is free but donations are welcome and all proceeds will go to Yorkshire Air Ambulance, with previous parades attracting more than 100 participants from across the UK and abroad.