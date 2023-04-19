4 . Lola

Lola is a seven-year-old Chihuahua who is looking for her forever home. She needs somewhere with one or two people in a child free home. She has always been great with the visiting grandchildren but has sadly become jealous of the new baby in the house. She is okay with dogs outside but has never lived with one, so we also feel she needs to be the only dog. Lola loves walks, and the longer the better, but is also quite happy to play in the garden or sit on a lap for cuddles. Call Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue on 075832 69614 or email [email protected] for more information. Photo: Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue