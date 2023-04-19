There are currently several dogs that need rehoming along the Yorkshire coast, particularly in Scarborough and Whitby.
There are three dog rescue centres that are advertising dogs that need rehoming, including Whitby & Scarborough Dog Rescue, Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue, and the RSPCA.
There are eight dogs at Whitby & Scarborough Dog Rescue looking for their forever homes, one dog at RSPCA’s Scarborough branch and eight dogs at Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue.
If you would like to enquire about adopting one of these dogs, call Bob at Whitby & Scarborough Dog Rescue on 01947 810787 or email [email protected]
If you would like to enquire about a dog at Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue, call on 075832 69614 or email [email protected]
If you would like to enquire about a dog at RSPCA, call 07939 247202 or email [email protected]
1. Domino
Domino is a adorable Greyhound who was brought in after a home inspection, and inspectors noticed how thin he was. Domino would be suitable to live with another female greyhound and children aged 12 or over but unfortunately he is not suitable to live with small dogs, cats or small animals. Call 07939 247202 for more information. Photo: RSPCA
2. Lola
Lola is an eight-year-old gorgeous Beagle who needs a new, forever home. If you are interested in Lola, call Bob for further information on 01947 810787. Photo: Whitby Dog Rescue
3. Clive
Clive is a two-year-old Saluki cross Lurcher, who is looking for his forever home. He is needing to be rehomed due to a change in circumstances which means he is left alone for long periods. He is great with other dogs inside the home and out on walks, so could be rehomed with another dog. He is a little anxious at times when meeting new people but soon comes round. Clive has been crate trained and is very happy to curl up on a sofa after a nice walk. Call Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue on 075832 69614 or email [email protected] for more information. Photo: Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue
4. Lola
Lola is a seven-year-old Chihuahua who is looking for her forever home. She needs somewhere with one or two people in a child free home. She has always been great with the visiting grandchildren but has sadly become jealous of the new baby in the house. She is okay with dogs outside but has never lived with one, so we also feel she needs to be the only dog. Lola loves walks, and the longer the better, but is also quite happy to play in the garden or sit on a lap for cuddles. Call Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue on 075832 69614 or email [email protected] for more information. Photo: Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue