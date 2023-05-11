News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are 17 lost pictures of Scarborough from the 1940s and 1950s - including several of the Open Air Theatre

Ever wondered what Scarborough was like in the 1940s and 1950s?

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 11th May 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 12:42 BST

Well, now you can see for youself by checking out these pictures which have been sent to The Scarborough News by Keith Raper.

The pictures were taken by his father Dennis Raper, who was a press photographer at the Scarborough Evening News from 1949 to 1951 and later at the Bridlington Free Press.

Sadly, Dennis died in 1985, and his wife Evelyn Raper died last year. Keith was left an archive of Dennis’ pictures which he has shared with The Scarborough News.

The pictures included in this feature are copyrighted and owned by Keith Raper.

Last week we shared another 17 images from Keith Raper, which you can check out here.

Check out the images from the 1940s and 1950s below!

The Open Air Theatre, believed to be in the late 1950s due to the picture being in colour.

1. 1940s - 1950s Scarborough

The Open Air Theatre, believed to be in the late 1950s due to the picture being in colour. Photo: Dennis Raper

At the Open Air Theatre, believed to be in the 1950s.

2. 1940s - 1950s Scarborough

At the Open Air Theatre, believed to be in the 1950s. Photo: Dennis Raper

The Open Air Theatre, believed to be in the late 1950s due to the picture being in colour.

3. 1940s - 1950s Scarborough

The Open Air Theatre, believed to be in the late 1950s due to the picture being in colour. Photo: Dennis Raper

Bertam Mills Circus arrives in town in 1950.

4. 1940s - 1950s Scarborough

Bertam Mills Circus arrives in town in 1950. Photo: Dennis Raper

