Ever wondered what Scarborough was like in the 1940s and 1950s?

Well, now you can see for youself by checking out these pictures which have been sent to The Scarborough News by Keith Raper.

The pictures were taken by his father Dennis Raper, who was a press photographer at the Scarborough Evening News from 1949 to 1951 and later at the Bridlington Free Press.

Sadly, Dennis died in 1985, and his wife Evelyn Raper died last year. Keith was left an archive of Dennis’ pictures which he has shared with The Scarborough News.

The pictures included in this feature are copyrighted and owned by Keith Raper.

Check out the images from the 1940s and 1950s below!

1 . 1940s - 1950s Scarborough The Open Air Theatre, believed to be in the late 1950s due to the picture being in colour. Photo: Dennis Raper Photo Sales

2 . 1940s - 1950s Scarborough At the Open Air Theatre, believed to be in the 1950s. Photo: Dennis Raper Photo Sales

3 . 1940s - 1950s Scarborough The Open Air Theatre, believed to be in the late 1950s due to the picture being in colour. Photo: Dennis Raper Photo Sales

4 . 1940s - 1950s Scarborough Bertam Mills Circus arrives in town in 1950. Photo: Dennis Raper Photo Sales