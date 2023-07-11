IN PICTURES: Here are 17 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
Here we take a look at 17 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Stoney Haggs Road, Scarborough
This four bedroom detached house is for sale with Linden Homes with a guide price of £324,950. Photo: Zoopla
2. Hoxton Road, Scarborough
This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £149,995. Photo: Zoopla
3. Columbus Ravine, Scarborough
This one bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Reeds Rains with a guide price of £95,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Fieldstead Crescent, Scarborough
This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Ellis Hay with a guide price of £200,000. Photo: Zoopla