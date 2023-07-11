News you can trust since 1882
Check out these 17 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week.

IN PICTURES: Here are 17 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:04 BST

Here we take a look at 17 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This four bedroom detached house is for sale with Linden Homes with a guide price of £324,950.

1. Stoney Haggs Road, Scarborough

This four bedroom detached house is for sale with Linden Homes with a guide price of £324,950. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £149,995.

2. Hoxton Road, Scarborough

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £149,995. Photo: Zoopla

This one bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Reeds Rains with a guide price of £95,000.

3. Columbus Ravine, Scarborough

This one bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Reeds Rains with a guide price of £95,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Ellis Hay with a guide price of £200,000.

4. Fieldstead Crescent, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Ellis Hay with a guide price of £200,000. Photo: Zoopla

