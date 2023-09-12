IN PICTURES: Here are 35 photos of Scarborough's Honda Goldwing Light Display, taken by you

Scarborough’s Goldwing Light Parade made eagerly-anticipated return for the first time in four years over the weekend.

The parade saw hundreds of people descend on Scarborough’s seafront over two nights as they watched the Honda Goldwing’s parade exit left from West Pier, around the aquarium top roundabout and then along Foreshore Road, Sandside, Marine Drive, Royal Albert Drive and around Peasholm Gap roundabout before making the return journey back to West Pier.

Organiser Danielle Reeds said: “The weekend was a huge success, we really didn't expect the crowds that we achieved, the public, Goldwing riders and everyone else involved were amazing.

“We are still waiting on a final amount however i think its close to £9,000 which I am over the moon with for my first year running and organising the event.

“This year was the first ever year that the parade got a police escort and North Yorkshire Police have said it was an amazing experience.

“A list of the winners will be published on the facebook page

“I have enjoyed the planning and organising and could not have asked for a better day/night”

Check out our pictures here, and pictures taken by you below!

Organiser Danielle Reed with Rob Scott of Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Photo: Danielle Reed

Scarborough's Honda Goldwing Light Display came to town over the weekend. Photo: Claire Adele

Scarborough's Honda Goldwing Light Display came to town over the weekend. Photo: Dawn Humphrey