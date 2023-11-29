News you can trust since 1882
Our talented readers took these gorgeous snowy pictures today - check them out below!

IN PICTURES: Here are 49 photos as snow covers Scarborough, Whitby, Filey, Bridlington and the surrounding areas

Snow has hit the Yorkshire coast over night and is expected to last into the weekend.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 29th Nov 2023, 16:41 GMT

A yellow weather warning is currently in place for snow and ice and is in place until Friday, December 1 at 11am.

you can read the latest on the weather update here.

Many areas woke up to snow covered Yorkshire this morning and we tasked our brilliant readers with sending their favourite wintry pictures.

Here are just some of the best that were sent in from our talented readers.

Grab a cup of tea, a blanket and check out the images below.

A lovely view of Ravenscar / Stationdale.

1. Yorkshire coast wintry weather pictures November 2023

A lovely view of Ravenscar / Stationdale. Photo: Tish Riley

Jingles the cat determined to catch the snowflakes at Whitby.

2. Yorkshire coast wintry weather pictures November 2023

Jingles the cat determined to catch the snowflakes at Whitby. Photo: Judith Clarke

ScarboLove captured this image.

3. Yorkshire coast wintry weather pictures November 2023

ScarboLove captured this image. Photo: ScarboLove

A chilly morning today!

4. Yorkshire coast wintry weather pictures November 2023

A chilly morning today! Photo: Pete Gibson

