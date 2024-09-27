Acorn Rabbit Rescue is a small establishment which was set up in 2020. The rescue tries to cover the East Coast area including Bridlington, Filey and Scarborough, as well as inland towns such as Driffield and Beverley.
They recognised that locally there is no rescue organisation specifically for rabbits and that other rescues give priority to dogs and cats. Spotting a need for a dedicated rescue for rabbits in the area, a small team organised the rescue which has grown year upon year.
They take in rabbits that are in need, or are unwanted by their owner whatever the reason, and care for them until a new, ‘fur-ever’ home can be found.
Acorn Rabbit Rescue don't rehome rabbits to live alone and wants prospective owners to be aware that rabbits need plenty of space to live comfortable and happy lives. All of the rescue’s rabbits are neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before rehoming.
The rescue also ensures that prospective owners’ homes meet the Rabbit Welfare Association’s guidelines, visit here for more information.
Acorn Rabbit Rescue keep every animal in their care until the right loving home is found.
1. Cookie and Coco
These two females, aged 1-year-old each (approximately) have been at the rescue since October 2023. The pair were bought at a pet store and were given to the rescue just one week later. They are lively young rabbits who are curious and always on the go. These two bunnies would love a home where there is lots of space and lots to explore. They are both neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Photo: Acorn Rabbit Rescue
2. Dot Dora and Dan
This trio of small rabbits are approximately 2 years old. This cute group of bunnies are all neutered and vaccinated and are looking for a home together. They are friendly rabbits and will need plenty of space. A shed with an attached safe and secure run would be ideal for them. Photo: Acorn Rabbit Rescue
3. Socks
Socks is a male who is approximately 1-year-old. He is a friendly young rabbit who has been neutered and vaccinated. He was a stray from West Yorkshire and came to the rescue via Bunny Angels. Socks is not keen on other rabbits and has shown some aggression to others in the rescue, he may pair up with a gradual introduction to the right rabbit or he might be happy to live alone but be near other rabbits. Photo: Acorn Rabbit Rescue
4. Rex
Rex is a 1-year-old (approximately) male. He has bags of personality and he loves to be outside his house running around through tunnels and in his digging box. He loves sitting on a chair or the platform in his run so would love a new home with plenty of things to sit on. He is very friendly and will come over to see you. Rex came into care with another rabbit but they have been split as neither had been neutered. Since arriving at the rescue he has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and he needs an outdoor home where he can live with a neutered and vaccinated female rabbit. Photo: Acorn Rabbit Rescue
