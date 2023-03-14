IN PICTURES: Here are the seven cats looking for a loving family and forever home on the Yorkshire coast

3 . Simba

Simba is a six-year-old Domestic Shorthair, currently residing at the RSPCA in Bridlington. He is ready for a new home where he can spend a lot of time outdoors, in a place where not many cats visit. He is not a huge fan of cats and he really loves to burn off all of his energy outside and exploring. He isn't keen on a lot of attention - he's very independant - but he accepts being stroked and handled. If he's not sleeping on his scratching post or eating, he's usually very eager to get outside into our cat-safe courtcard to burn off his energy. He could live in a home of children above teenager age, as long as he has his own space and can explore most of the time. If you are interested, call 07712 459857. Photo: RSPCA Bridlington