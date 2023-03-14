IN PICTURES: Here are the seven cats looking for a loving family and forever home on the Yorkshire coast

There are currently several cats that are looking for their forever homes along the Yorkshire coast, particularly in Scarborough and Bridlington.
There are two cat rescue centres that are advertising dogs that need rehoming, with seven cats between them looking for a loving family to take them in.
There are four dogs at RSPCA’s Scarborough branch looking for their forever homes and families.
If you would like to enquire about adopting a cat at the RSPCA in Bridlington, call 07712 459857.
If you would like to enquire about a cat at the RSPCA in Scarborough, email [email protected] or call 07926 364633.
1. Tiger
Tiger is a two-year-old Domestic Shorthair crossbreed, currently residing at the RSPCA in Bridlington. Tiger has had a rough start in life, having come from a life living in a enclosed area, being fed and mistreat which had lead him to think humans are nasty. he will suit a home with lots of outdoor space to explore, once he's settled, and he may even be able to live with a calm, friendly dog and possibly another friendly cat. He currently shows interest of play with cats through the pen window. He will need an adult only household, possibly calm older secondary school aged children. If you are interested, call 07712 459857. Photo: RSPCA Bridlington
2. Jeremy
Jeremy is a five-year-old Domestic Shorthair crossbreed, currently residing at the RSPCA in Scarborough. Jeremy is a girl who came into the cattery with her sister Waffle, and she is very playful and affectionate, and is good with children. She would prefer not to live with a dog, and would need space to be able to go outside and explore. If you are interested, call 07926 364633. Photo: RSPCA Scarborough
3. Simba
Simba is a six-year-old Domestic Shorthair, currently residing at the RSPCA in Bridlington. He is ready for a new home where he can spend a lot of time outdoors, in a place where not many cats visit. He is not a huge fan of cats and he really loves to burn off all of his energy outside and exploring. He isn't keen on a lot of attention - he's very independant - but he accepts being stroked and handled. If he's not sleeping on his scratching post or eating, he's usually very eager to get outside into our cat-safe courtcard to burn off his energy. He could live in a home of children above teenager age, as long as he has his own space and can explore most of the time. If you are interested, call 07712 459857. Photo: RSPCA Bridlington
4. Sparkle
Sparkle is a four-year-old Domestic Shorthair crossbreed, currently residing at the RSPCA in Scarborough. Sparkle is a beautiful tortoiseshell who likes nothing more than a bit of fuss. She could live with another cat and children, but not a dog. She would prefer to spend more time inside, and loves company so would like to be around her new owner and family through the day. If you interested, call 07926 364633. Photo: RSPCA Scarborough