IN PICTURES: Here are the top 11 beaches in North Yorkshire, according to Tripadvisor

Spring is upon us and it is the perfect time to spend at the seaside.
That’s why we’ve collated a list of the top 11 beaches on the North Yorkshire coast, according to Tripadvisor.
Whether you prefer to go to a quiet, dog-friendly beach or take all the family for a day to the beach; there’s a beach here for everyone.
Check out the images below for the top 11 beaches!
1. Filey beach
Ranked at number one was Filey beach. A Tripadvisor review said: "Glorious to walk down to the coast from the centre of town and see the expanse of coastline and just watch the world go by." Photo: James Hardisty
2. Scarborough beach
Scarborough beach (North Bay and South Bay) were ranked at number two. A Tripadvisor review said: "Scarborough beach was a perfect find for us and our dog border collie who loves to run and play in the sea. It is a lovely, clean, sandy beach which welcomes dogs out of season." Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Whitby beach
At number three was Whitby beach. A Tripadvisor review said: "Beautiful beach with great views. Plenty of cafes and shops nearby. Worth having a walk along the beach and down to the see so can take some lovely photos." Photo: Lou Perrin
4. Sandsend beach
Sandsend beach came in at number four. A Tripadvisor review said: "Beautiful beach, nice cafes & little shops. You can walk on the beach from Whitby if the tide’s right. Lots of dogs off their leads on the beach." Photo: Lou Perrin