IN PICTURES: More photos as snow covers Scarborough, Whitby, Filey, Bridlington and the surrounding areas

Snow has hit the Yorkshire coast over night and is expected to last into the weekend.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 30th Nov 2023, 12:22 GMT

A yellow weather warning is currently in place for snow and ice and is in place until Friday, December 1 at 11am.

Many areas woke up to snow covered Yorkshire this morning and we tasked our brilliant readers with sending their favourite wintry pictures.

Osgodby captured in the snow.

1. Yorkshire coast wintry weather pictures November 2023

Osgodby captured in the snow. Photo: Anna Steel

A mini snowman in Crossgates!

2. Yorkshire coast wintry weather pictures November 2023

A mini snowman in Crossgates! Photo: Ewelina Jamróz

Andy Hunn captured this yellow ball in the snow.

3. Yorkshire coast wintry weather pictures November 2023

Andy Hunn captured this yellow ball in the snow. Photo: Andy Hunn

A flower with a covering of snow.

4. Yorkshire coast wintry weather pictures November 2023

A flower with a covering of snow. Photo: Lilly's Treasures

