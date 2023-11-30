Snow has hit the Yorkshire coast over night and is expected to last into the weekend.

A yellow weather warning is currently in place for snow and ice and is in place until Friday, December 1 at 11am.

you can read the latest on the weather update here.

Many areas woke up to snow covered Yorkshire this morning and we tasked our brilliant readers with sending their favourite wintry pictures.

Here are just some of the best that were sent in from our talented readers, you can check out more images from the first snowfall of the winter here.

Grab a cup of tea, a blanket and check out the images below.

Yorkshire coast wintry weather pictures November 2023 Osgodby captured in the snow. Photo: Anna Steel

Yorkshire coast wintry weather pictures November 2023 A mini snowman in Crossgates! Photo: Ewelina Jamróz

Yorkshire coast wintry weather pictures November 2023 Andy Hunn captured this yellow ball in the snow. Photo: Andy Hunn

Yorkshire coast wintry weather pictures November 2023 A flower with a covering of snow. Photo: Lilly's Treasures