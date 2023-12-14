IN PICTURES: Northstead Primary School invite Age UK Pen Pals to watch Christmas performance

Northstead Primary School, in Scarborough, invited their Pen Pals to the school this week.

The primary school restarted their pen pal project in October last year, in memory of Alison Easton who originally ran the project before Covid.

Earlier this year, the school invited their Pen Pals to watch a special performance of Mary Poppins.

The scheme started with 30 children writing to 30 elderly adults through Age UK.

Now, an additional 60 children have been writing to 30 elderly parents with the hope that it will be 60 children writing to 60 adults.

This Christmas, the school decided to do a Christmas sing-a-long and invited all of the pen pals to the school and provided teas and coffees and a mince pie or two.

Check out the images from the special day below.

1 . Christmas Choir performance from Northstead School pupils Enjoying the show. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Christmas Choir performance from Northstead School pupils Enjoying the sing song! Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Christmas Choir performance from Northstead School pupils Northstead School pupils performing for their pen pals. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales