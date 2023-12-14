News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Northstead Primary School invite Age UK Pen Pals to watch Christmas performance

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 14th Dec 2023, 13:14 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 13:33 GMT

The primary school restarted their pen pal project in October last year, in memory of Alison Easton who originally ran the project before Covid.

Earlier this year, the school invited their Pen Pals to watch a special performance of Mary Poppins.

The scheme started with 30 children writing to 30 elderly adults through Age UK.

Now, an additional 60 children have been writing to 30 elderly parents with the hope that it will be 60 children writing to 60 adults.

This Christmas, the school decided to do a Christmas sing-a-long and invited all of the pen pals to the school and provided teas and coffees and a mince pie or two.

Check out the images from the special day below.

Enjoying the show.

1. Christmas Choir performance from Northstead School pupils

Enjoying the show. Photo: Richard Ponter

Enjoying the sing song!

2. Christmas Choir performance from Northstead School pupils

Enjoying the sing song! Photo: Richard Ponter

Northstead School pupils performing for their pen pals.

3. Christmas Choir performance from Northstead School pupils

Northstead School pupils performing for their pen pals. Photo: Richard Ponter

Introducing one of the songs.

4. Christmas Choir performance from Northstead School pupils

Introducing one of the songs. Photo: Richard Ponter

